A Lady’s Work: The cheerleader who took on the NFL for gender discrimination

Lacy Thibodeaux-Fields took a stand to ask for better pay and conditions for cheerleaders

When Lacy Thibodeaux-Fields demanded fair wages and treatment for cheerleaders, she sparked a revolution in the NFL.

Growing up in Louisiana, Lacy Thibodeaux-Fields dreamed of being a cheerleader. In 2013, that came true when she was picked for the Raiderettes – the cheerleading team for the then Oakland Raiders.

But the dream would soon turn sour.

After 18 years of training, Thibodeaux-Fields claims she quickly discovered she was expected to work for less than the minimum wage, without additional compensation for mandatory training sessions or expenses related to public appearances.

In 2014, she decided to take a stand, bringing a lawsuit against the Raiders over employment laws. Over the next four years, several other cheerleaders across the US took action against other NFL teams, alleging wage theft, gender discrimination and harassment.

In a new film, A Woman’s Work, director Yu Gu follows the…

