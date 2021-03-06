When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 05, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 06, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain Undeclared Almonds Company Name: Hu Products Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Covered Hunks-Sour Goldenberries

Company Announcement

Hu Products announced today a nationwide voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag) because some packages may contain undeclared almonds that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivityto almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This recall is limited solely to the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag), which was sold in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

The product being recalled is the following:

Product Description Item UPC Best By Date (found on top right of back label) Lot Code Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product, 4 oz. bag 850180006510 08/2021 202891

A picture of the consumer package is shown below.

We became aware of this issue as a result of a consumer contact. No reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product have been reported to the Company to date.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have. Consumers should contact the company at 888-389-2224, Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact:

Sal Brophy +1-917-362-3272 Sally.Brophy@hukitchen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://pr.globenewswire.com/FileDownloader/DownloadFile?source=pnr&fileGuid=344f324c-75b4-474e-ae7f-d82b181f3ccc