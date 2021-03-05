Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Marks One Year of First COVID-19 Cases in PA, Assures Pennsylvanians of a Brighter Future

One year ago today, Pennsylvania had its first presumed positive COVID-19 cases. Gov. Tom Wolf today honored the loss of more than 24,000 Pennsylvanians to the pandemic in the past year and thanked the public for enduring the hardships, caring for one another and taking the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The governor also assured Pennsylvanians that we are headed toward a brighter future as vaccine production and distribution increases. As we grieve and reflect on the past year, the governor also encouraged everyone to have hope in the weeks and months ahead. COVID-19 has been tough. But Pennsylvanians have proven that together, we are tougher. United, we can defeat the virus.

