2 WEEKS IN LAGOS - An Inspiring Representation of Africa in a Real-Life Setting - Opens Virtually in the USA March 12

2 WEEKS IN LAGOS - March 12 2 WEEKS IN LAGOS Poster "2 Weeks In Lagos" starring Mawuli Gavor & Beverly Naya

The romantic comedy 2 WEEKS IN LAGOS paints a dynamic canvas of the city and captures the excitement, vibrancy, and complexity of everyday life in Lagos.

This inspiring representation of Africa is “efficiently performed by a stellar cast, well written with accurate humor and unexpected twists, accomplished, sensitive and a timely romantic comedy.”” — Brazilian Press

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions , has announced the virtual theatrical release of romantic comedy 2 WEEKS IN LAGOS by Kathryn Fasegha. a turbulent and thrilling journey into the lives of Ejikeme and Lola. Their lives collide when investment banker Ejikeme comes home from the United States with Lola’s brother Charlie to invest in Nigerian businesses. Upon meeting Lola, Ejikeme falls in love with her and must defy his parents’ plan to marry him to the daughter of a wealthy politician.2 WEEKS IN LAGOS captures the excitement, vibrancy, and complexity of everyday life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in 2 Weeks. Audiences will be able to enjoy this film at https://artmattanfilms.com/2-weeks-in-lagos or on Amazon Prime starting on March 12.“We watched 2 WEEKS IN LAGOS for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival market in 2019” explains Reinaldo Barroso-Spech, Co-Founder and President of ArtMattan Productions. “It is a Nigerian film about a young Nigerian man who is in Lagos to start a business venture and finds himself facing the decision his parents have made regarding his future marriage. This is pure Nollywood. However, the film is rich in the representation of the culture, the political ramifications of marriage, the generational clash between tradition and modernity and, it has an incredible cast!”The cast includes British born award-winning actress Beverly Naya (Lola), Ghanaian born television presenter, actor, producer and entrepreneur, Mawuli Gavor (Ejikeme), Notable Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon (Joshua), beloved stage and movie actress and singer Shafy Bello (Dr. Deola Makinde), popular as Yaw, notable radio personality, actor, comedian and entertainer Steve Onu (Dele), notable Nigerian actress, filmmaker, director and producer Toyin Abraham (Kemi), veteran Nigerian actor Jide Kosoko (Dr. Makinde), and veteran Nigerian actress Joke Silva (Chief Nneka Chukwuemeke).“Nigerian filmmaker Kathryn Fasegha’s sophomore feature is one of those great surprises that remind us why we love movies. Through the simple premise of two families coming to terms to decide their future and legacy, focusing on the romantic bridge between the youngsters, the director conceives a heart-warming, enchanted, funny and perceptive look at family values, faith, integrity, pure love and capital interests.” ~ Brazilian Press“2 WEEKS IN LAGOS paints a dynamic and vigorous canvas of the city and its vibrancy. Efficiently performed by a stellar cast, well written with accurate humor and unexpected twists, it’s an accomplished, sensitive and timely romantic comedy.” ~ Brazilian Press2 WEEKS IN LAGOS director Kathryn Fasegha is a Canadian based Nigerian trained Actor, Producer and Director who has been making compelling movies and TV Programs since 1988. 2 WEEKS IN LAGOS - as well as her first feature narrative, the award-winning Treacherous Heart - are representative of Kathryn's lifelong ambition to create awareness and give a voice to those whose voices have been drowned by the roar of societal pressures and demands. As an Immigrant Canadian woman and mother to two Canadian children, Kathryn tells these stories in an authentic way.ABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2021 twenty nine years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story, The Pirogue, Tango Negro: The African Roots of Tango, White Lies, The Man Who Mends Women, The Citizen, Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and most recently The Last Tree and Made in Bangladesh. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

2 WEEKS IN LAGOS Trailer