TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, March 4-10, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance

· Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, 8PM-12AM, There will be a lane closure on I-440 westbound in the Nolensville Pike area for ITS maintenance.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair

· Look Ahead - Thursday, March 10, 8PM-5AM, The westbound off-ramp from I-440 to Hillsboro Road will be closed to saw cut concrete pavement.

· Look Ahead – Friday, March 12 at 8PM through Monday, March 15 at 5AM, The ramp from I-440 eastbound to Hillsboro Road will be closed for concrete replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign Installation on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 in both directions at MM 48 and partial exit ramp closure at exit 47/47A at MM 48 to for sign installation work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

· Saturday, March 6, 5AM-12PM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 at MM 53 for tree trimming.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Bridge Repairs on I-40 over the Buffalo River

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for construction operations at MM 140-142.

· From now through Friday, March 5, One lane will be closed on I-40 eastbound at MM 141 for pavement repairs.

· Starting Friday, March 5 and continuing daily, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 141 for pavement repairs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 Including Concrete Repairs

· Friday, March 5 at 8PM through Monday, March 8 at 5AM, There will be ramp closures on the on and off ramps at exit 47, the SR 102 Almaville Rd interchange, for concrete repair. Only one ramp will be closed at a time and signed detours will be in place.

· Starting Sunday, March 7 and continuing nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 between MM45-53 for milling operations.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Installation of Overhead Sign on I-840

· Sunday, March 7, 6AM-12PM, Exit 76B will be temporarily closed for overhead sign installation.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Tuesday, March 9 through Thursday, March 11, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 205 (46th Ave) for pavement repair. Drivers should expect delays.

· Wednesday, March 10, through Wednesday, March 17, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 at MM 84 for bridge deck inspection.

· Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6, 9PM-5AM, TVA will have a lane closure in both directions of I-24/I-65 at MM 87 for aerial crossing.

· From now through Wednesday, March 10, Metro Water will have lane closures at the intersection of 8th Ave and Division Street for emergency repairs. Metro Water Services on Twitter: "🚦Traffic Advisory: 8th Avenue South closed to southbound traffic at Division🚦 https://t.co/7KU8KCkoz7" / Twitter

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, NES will have lane closures on I-65 ramps at Rivergate Parkway to replace street lights.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, NES will have lane closures on Vietnam Veterans Blvd (SR 386) from I-65 to Conference Drive to replace street lights.

MARSHALL COUNTY

· Sunday, March 7, 6AM-11AM, Lewisburg Electric will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 at exit 32 to install new poles.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 70-85 for pavement repairs.

· Tuesday, March 9, 7PM-4AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound at MM 85 for crash cleanup.

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving between MM 53-61.

SUMNER COUNTY

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on Vietnam Veterans Blvd (SR 386) in both directions for pavement repair.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

· Tuesday, March 2, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 at MM 183 to repair shoulder.

WILSON COUNTY

· Sunday, March 7, 6AM-8AM, Comcast will have rolling roadblocks on I-840 near exit 72 for aerial fiber crossing.

