Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga to Undergo Quarterly Testing this Sunday 3/7/21

Crews will also pressure wash concrete counterweights

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, March 7, 2021, during which time the bridge will be closed to all through traffic. In addition to the routine testing and maintenance, TDOT crews will be pressure washing the concrete counterweights at each end of the bridge. From 8:00 a.m. EST to no later than 6:00 p.m. EST, the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as crews perform the quarterly testing and clean the counterweights.

Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this week’s bridge inspection and maintenance, TDOT will reschedule it for a later date. Drivers can use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.

