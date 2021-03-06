Seasonal load restrictions placed in south central and southwestern North Dakota next week

Seasonal load restrictions will be placed on North Dakota state highways in the south central and southwestern regions of the state Tuesday, March 9, at 7 a.m. CST.

The load restrictions are south of Interstate 94 from Jamestown west to the Montana border.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.