Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet March 18 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.
For those interested in attending the meeting, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov or 410-841-5863 for call-in information.
