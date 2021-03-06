AG Schmitt Announces Daviess County Contractor Charged With Fraud, Threatening to Disseminate a Private Sexual Image, and Victim Tampering
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office filed a felony complaint against Robert B. Williams, 49, for allegedly defrauding a consumer in connection with his business, Xtreme Concrete & Outdoor Living as well as making threats to the consumer.
Williams has previously been prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General and convicted in Johnson County, Platte County, Clay County, and Jackson County for defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Xtreme Concrete & Outdoor Living. These convictions include 9 felony counts of deceptive business practices and 3 felony counts of receiving stolen property.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Natalie Hewitt and Steven Reed.
Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
The charges against Williams are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
###