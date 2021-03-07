International Women's Day commemorated by honouring Policewomen across Mumbai

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shri Param Bir Singh (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mumbai flagged off an initiative to applaud the significant contribution of Mumbai Police's women warriors in battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Launched with the support of GIA India, GJNRF and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care's Women Empowerment Initiative - Raj Uphaar, gift packages will be presented to Mumbai's 'Women in Khakhi'.