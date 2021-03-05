Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,085 in the last 365 days.

Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – March 2021

Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) Meeting

March 12, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.  CT

BIAC Meeting Agenda March 2021

Meeting Via Zoom Meeting – https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913

10:00 am:

*Call the meeting to order – Roll Call and Member Introductions – Judy Nichelson

*  Approve December 4 meeting minutes and March 12 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

* Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson

* BIAC member Annual Conflict of Interest Declarations

* 2020 TBI Registry report — Presenter: Andrew Ngochoch

* Update on ACL “TBI Tuesday” Stakeholder Days, Congressional BI Task Force Awareness Day Briefing, Hill      Day Visits – Keri Bennett

* Break, 5 minutes

* 2020 Needs Survey results — Presenter: Will Schmeeckle

* New ACL TBI grant funding forecast, proposed scope and projects – Keri Bennett

* BI Trust Fund update – Peggy Reisher

* Break, 5 minutes

* Update on New BIAC Member Toolkit, roll out of BIAC Mentor program – Keri Bennett

* BIAC Committee reports – project updates – Committee Chairs

* New Business

 

12:30 pm: Adjourn

Next BI Advisory Council meeting: June 11, 2021

You just read:

Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – March 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.