Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – March 2021
Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) Meeting
March 12, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
BIAC Meeting Agenda March 2021
Meeting Via Zoom Meeting – https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913
10:00 am:
*Call the meeting to order – Roll Call and Member Introductions – Judy Nichelson
* Approve December 4 meeting minutes and March 12 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson
* Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson
* BIAC member Annual Conflict of Interest Declarations
* 2020 TBI Registry report — Presenter: Andrew Ngochoch
* Update on ACL “TBI Tuesday” Stakeholder Days, Congressional BI Task Force Awareness Day Briefing, Hill Day Visits – Keri Bennett
* Break, 5 minutes
* 2020 Needs Survey results — Presenter: Will Schmeeckle
* New ACL TBI grant funding forecast, proposed scope and projects – Keri Bennett
* BI Trust Fund update – Peggy Reisher
* Break, 5 minutes
* Update on New BIAC Member Toolkit, roll out of BIAC Mentor program – Keri Bennett
* BIAC Committee reports – project updates – Committee Chairs
* New Business
12:30 pm: Adjourn
Next BI Advisory Council meeting: June 11, 2021