Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of 10th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:18 pm, the suspect approached two victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot the two victims. The suspect then fled the scene. The victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the victims brandished firearms and returned fire as the suspect fled the scene. As a result, they were placed under arrest.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, 23 year-old Isaiah Chapman, of Northwest, DC, and 28 year-old Rodney Walls, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

After the offense, a female suspect removed the firearms from the scene. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.