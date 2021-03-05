Delaware Division of the Arts Invites Public Comment on Strategic Plan

DDOA Invites Public Comment on Its FY2022–FY2025 Strategic Plan

Wilmington, Del. (March 5, 2021) – The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) invites public comment through March 14, 2021 on the final draft of its new four-year strategic plan. Public feedback is critical in finalizing the plan on behalf of constituents across the state. The Division envisions “a future when every person and community in Delaware has access to, and appreciation for, the diversity, richness, and transformative power of the arts.”

Members of the public can access both the draft plan for FY2022-FY2025 and the public comment submission form by visiting https://arts.delaware.gov/strategic-plan/. After reviewing the draft document, members of the public can offer feedback or comments during the public review period, before the Division finalizes the plan for approval by the Delaware State Arts Council.

Since October 2020, the Delaware Division of the Arts, the Delaware State Arts Council, and planning consultants from the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement have conducted focus groups, regional meetings, individual interviews, and online surveys. The process engaged more than 400 people representing a wide range of backgrounds to learn more about how the arts can help to enrich Delaware’s communities.

The result is a strategic plan designed to help the Division target its resources in effective and productive ways over the next four years, with a particular focus on expanding its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in programming, services, and outreach.

About the Delaware Division of the Arts The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

