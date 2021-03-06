Project on Route 15 in Adams and York Counties to Begin Sunday Night

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County is scheduled to begin Sunday night.

Work consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, intersection safety improvements, and a new jug handle at County Line Road. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.

The contractor will start near York Springs in Adams County on Sunday, March 7, and will work weeknights from 8 PM to 6 AM for the first month. There will be lane restrictions in both directions of Route 15 during this phase of the project.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.

This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018