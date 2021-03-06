Intermittent Lane Closures Route 18 - City of Washington

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of intermitting lane closures on Route 18 between the Route 18/Tyler Ave. intersection and the Route 18/Route 844 intersection in the City of Washington in Washington County. The closures will begin on Monday March 8 at 8 pm. The closures will occur Monday to Friday 8 pm to 6 am and will continue throughout the project during this construction season. The closures will be controlled by flaggers.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform upgrades to traffic signals at the intersections located in the project area. Upgrades will include new controllers, traffic signals along with upgrades at the intersections and ADA ramps. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

