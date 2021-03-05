Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7298, Architect of the Capitol, Capitol Power Plant

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7298, Architect of the Capitol, Capitol Power Plant, Installation and operation of a temporary dual fuel (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) fired boiler with a rated heat input up to 99 MMBTU/hr at the U.S. Capitol Power Plant, 25 E Street SE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue Permit Nos. 7298 to CPP, to operate one temporary up to 99 MMBTU/hr natural gas and No. 2 oil-fired boiler, located at the Architect of the Capitol, Capitol Power Plant (CPP), 25 E Street SE, Washington DC. The unit would be limited to remaining on the site for no more than 180 consecutive days, but can be returned to the site as needed for the duration of the permit. The contact person for the facility is Francie Altermatt, Environmental Engineer, phone number: (202) 226-3864.

Emissions:

Based on the emission calculations provided by the facility, the temporary boiler has the potential to emit no more than the following:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 4.3 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.5 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) 60.7 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 2.2 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 16.9

Note that the facility is subject to Plantwide Applicability Limits (PALs), and as such overall emission limits for the facility are not increasing.

The proposed emission limits for this equipment are as follows:

The boiler shall not emit pollutants in excess of the following [20 DCMR 201 and 40 CFR 60.41c]:

Pollutant Emissions Burning Natural Gas (lb/MMBTU) Emissions Burning No. 2 Fuel Oil (lb/MMBTU) Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 0.1 0.14 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.037 0.039 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.06 0.06 Total Particulate Matter [PM(total)]† 0.005 0.01

† PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boiler, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from the boiler shall not be greater than the rate determined by the following formula, rounded to the nearest hundredth of a pound per MMBTU [20 DCMR 600.1]:

E = 0.17455 H-0.23522

Where:

E = Allowable emissions in pounds per MMBTU of heat input, and

H = Heat input to the fuel-burning equipment in MMBTUs per hour;

Provided, that:

1. The resulting standard shall not exceed of 0.13 lb per MMBTU of heat input; and

2. The resulting standard shall not be lower than 0.02 lb per MMBTU of heat input.

d. NO x and CO emissions shall not exceed those achieved with the performance of combustion adjustments on the boiler. To show compliance with this condition, the Permittee shall, during each time the temporary boiler is brought onsite and installed for use, perform adjustments of the combustion processes of the boiler with the following characteristics [20 DCMR 805.8(a) and (b)]:

1. Inspection, adjustment, cleaning or replacement of fuel burning equipment, including the burner and moving parts necessary for proper operation as specified by the manufacturer;

2. Inspection of the flame pattern or characteristics and adjustments necessary to minimize total emissions of NOx and, to the extent practicable, minimize emissions of CO;

Inspection of the air-to-fuel ratio control system and adjustments necessary to ensure proper calibration and operation as specified by the manufacturer; and

4. Adjustments shall be made such that the maximum emission rate for any contaminant does not exceed the maximum allowable emission rate as set forth in Condition II(a) of this permit.

e. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

f. In addition to complying with the requirements of this permit document, the Permittee shall comply with all Plantwide Applicability Limits (PALs) established for the facility

The applications to operate the boiler and the draft permit and supporting documentation are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permits.

Comments on the proposed permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after April 5, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.