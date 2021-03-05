Gov. Ivey Holds COVID-19 Health Order Presser – 3/4/21

Gov. Kay Ivey issued her twenty-third supplemental emergency proclamation extending the Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This order extends until Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. View the order: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/03/governor-ivey-extends-safer-at-home-order-3/.