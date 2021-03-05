3/5/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of COVID Liability Shields from Florida House TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the Florida House of Representatives favorable passage of House Bill 7, which provides liability protections for COVID-19 to certain businesses. Since May 2020, COVID-19 liability protections for Florida businesses and nonprofits has been a top priority for CFO Patronis. HB 7 will now be sent to the Florida Senate for action. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I am extremely pleased that the Florida House passed HB 7 today. For nearly a year now, I’ve been hearing from local businesses and employees statewide on their fight to keep their doors open and provide for their families. This is a huge win for Florida and our businesses who are working every day to follow safety guidelines and do right by their customers and employees. I applaud the Florida House for moving this important legislation forward and I thank Speaker Chris Sprowls and Representative Lawrence McClure for their hard work on this critical issue.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).