MK Nature Center Parking Lot and Visitor Center CLOSED

The MK Nature Center parking lot and Visitor Center will be closed from March 8-April 11 for a full parking lot resurfacing. Access to the grounds can be gained through Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and the Boise River Greenbelt. Grounds are open, like always, from dawn to dusk 7 days a week. 

