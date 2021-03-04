HDOT News Release: HNL AIRFIELD REPAIRS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MARCH 8 AND TUESDAY, MARCH 9

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents of airfield repair work near Runway 4R-22L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9, from 3:00 p.m. to midnight.

During the scheduled work hours, arriving flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of air traffic over Ewa Plains. The construction is weather dependent.

HDOT appreciates the community’s support as we take measures to improve the infrastructure of Hawaii’s busiest airport.

