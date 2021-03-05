Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Addiego Introduces Legislation to Expand New Jersey’s Use of Renewable Natural Gas

Plan would maximize use of existing natural gas infrastructure

Trenton – In an effort to expand New Jersey’s green energy programs, Senator Dawn Addiego today introduced legislation which would direct the Board of Public Utilities to establish a program encouraging investment in renewable natural gas procurement and infrastructure by public gas utilities.

“Drawing renewable natural gas from landfills, sewage plants and agricultural facilities presents a valuable opportunity to further efforts to de-carbonize our energy supply. Roughly 3 out of 4 New Jersey residents are already connected to our natural gas infrastructure,” said Senator Addiego (D-Burlington/Camden/Atlantic). “By leveraging this existing infrastructure we can become a leader in renewable natural gas, preserve system reliability and affordably de-carbonize the grid.”

This legislation follows the national model set forth in Oregon. California, New York, Virginia and Vermont are also exploring ways to incorporate renewable natural gas into their clean energy future.

Renewable natural gas has the potential to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by capturing and recovering methane gas produced at sites like landfills and sewage treatment facilities.

