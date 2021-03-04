Heads Up: Full closure of SR 520 planned for March 6-7 weekend

Steve Peer, communications, 425-301-2023

Thirty more girders to be installed in Seattle for future lid

SEATTLE – Travelers should plan ahead for trips across Lake Washington this weekend.

Beginning Friday night, March 5, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the highway to finish placing girders over the freeway.

The girders will be the foundation for a community-connecting lid in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood.

Closure details

From 11 p.m. Friday, March 5, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 8, both directions of SR 520 between Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Avenue Northeast and associated on- and off-ramps will close.

Westbound SR 520 will remain open between Interstate 5 and Montlake Boulevard. The SR 520 Trail also will remain open for the duration of the closure.

Drivers crossing Lake Washington during the weekend closure should take I-90 or consider delaying their trips if possible.

Recently, 84 girders were set over the highway. Thirty girders remain to complete this first phase of building the lid. The concrete girders will support the new lid, which will add more than three acres of surface over the highway.

The weekend girder-setting can be viewed online on a Montlake Project construction camera. The camera sits just east of the future lid and updates every 10 minutes.

The work is part of the $455 million SR 520 Montlake Project to construct new, seismically resilient eastbound lanes between Montlake Boulevard and the floating bridge. In addition to the new lid and future transit center, other project improvements include an enhanced Montlake Boulevard interchange and a bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 520, east of the lid.

