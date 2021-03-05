State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-3

For immediate release: March 5, 2021 (21-062)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Clark County

In January 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Kelsey Jo Castonguay-Tour (NC60544887) that indefinitely suspends her credential. Castonguay-Tour underwent urinalysis at the hospital where she worked and tested positive for a controlled substance.

Cowlitz County

In December 2020 the Dental Commission suspended for at least five years the dental assistant credential of Morgan Christine Lewellen (D160869369). In September 2019 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) found Lewellen had financially exploited a vulnerable adult. In January 2020 Lewellen was charged with two counts of second-degree theft for allegedly taking an EBT card from a client and spending $162 from it while employed as an in-home caregiver. Lewellen was also charged with making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Lewellen was also placed on DSHS’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry.

King County

In December 2020 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the dentist credential of Robert E. Buda (DE00007787). Buda had violations of safety involving infection control failures and other issues in his facility.

In January 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Ana Maria Mot (NA00098112) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, upon determining that Mot neglected vulnerable adults, placed Mot on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Mot from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In January 2021 the Pharmacy Commission suspended for at least two years the pharmacy assistant credential of Kayla Marie Vance (VB60945846). Vance admitted to taking about 420 hydrocodone and oxycodone pills from customers’ prescriptions over the course of five months in 2019.

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Tracy L. Hanson (LP00036258). Hanson did not follow a policy for disposal of a controlled substance in 2019.

Snohomish County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Russell W. Sly (LP00047469). In 2019 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) found Sly neglected a vulnerable adult by failing to provide necessary medical intervention to a nursing home resident. DSHS also placed Sly on the registry for neglect.

In January 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Caroline Mahalath Achieng (NA60875180) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Achieng financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Her placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry means Achieng can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In January 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Colleen J. Crawford (NC10013495). In 2020 Crawford was convicted of soliciting possession of a controlled substance.