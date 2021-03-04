2021-03-04 15:11:58.097 '13' Not Unlucky for Galena Man

2021-03-04 15:11:58.097

Daniel Wilson has claimed a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “50X Payout” Scratchers ticket after matching a number traditionally considered to be ”unlucky.”

The Galena man purchased several tickets at Y-76 Handi Mart Conoco, 2400 W. Highway 76 in Galena, then took the tickets home to scratch them.

“I bought five tickets, and the first four were nothing,” he recalled. “Then, I matched on number 13, of all numbers.”

At first, Wilson didn’t uncover the amount of his prize, and didn’t realize how much he’d won.

“I started scratching and saw ‘$100,’ and I thought, ‘Well, $100 isn’t bad,’” he said. “Then I kept going, and I saw more zeroes.”

When he reacted to the size of his prize, Wilson said his wife, who was nearby, thought something was wrong.

“I held my thumb over ‘$100,000’ and I said, ‘Now, that’s number 13, right?’ And that number is up there, right?’ She said ‘Yeah,’ then I pulled my thumb away,’” he laughed.

“50X Payout” is a $5 ticket, with more than $12 million in unclaimed prizes, including four other top prizes of $100,000 and seven $20,000 prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only, in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis. For more information on claiming prizes, visit MOLottery.com.