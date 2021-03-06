Job Announcement - Clerk of District Court II

Salary $73,656.00 Annually

Location Williston, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 4 - Clerk of Court Office - Williston

Job Number 2021-U4-WIL-13-CDC

Closing 3/21/2021 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

The Clerk of District Court II is responsible for planning, directing, organizing and supervising all personnel assigned to the Office of the Clerk of District Court. This position is responsible for developing office operational procedures associated with all district court cases involving criminal, civil, restricted, traffic or other cases filed with district court.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3003224/clerk-of-district-court-ii-williston?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs