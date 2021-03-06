Job Announcement - Clerk of District Court II

Salary $73,656.00 Annually
Location Williston, ND
Job Type Full-Time/Regular
Department Unit 4 - Clerk of Court Office - Williston
Job Number 2021-U4-WIL-13-CDC
Closing 3/21/2021 11:59 PM Central
General Summary or Purpose
The Clerk of District Court II is responsible for planning, directing, organizing and supervising all personnel assigned to the Office of the Clerk of District Court. This position is responsible for developing office operational procedures associated with all district court cases involving criminal, civil, restricted, traffic or other cases filed with district court.
Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3003224/clerk-of-district-court-ii-williston?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs