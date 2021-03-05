Enterprise Account-Based Marketing Agency Wins Award for Fastest-Growing Company

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B digital marketing firm The ABM Agency , which specializes in account-based marketing and demand generation, was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Atlanta area by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. On Thursday, April 22, The ABM Agency will be officially presented with the 2021 Pacesetter Award and notified of its ranking alongside other winners.

"We were very fortunate to have had an amazing 2020. During the last 12 months, we brought on several key members of our team, expanded our service offerings, and launched a new website with updating branding. We'll continue to accelerate this growth in 2021," said Vincent DeCastro, founder and president of The ABM Agency.

He continued, "Being recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Pacesetter Awards is just as much about our clients as it is our team. We understand our clients have put their trust in us to help generate sustainable growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. We don't take that lightly. It's our job to continue to think outside of the box and create impactful digital marketing campaigns."

What Are The Pacesetter Awards?

Each year, the Atlanta Business Chronicle releases a competitive list of the fastest-growing companies in the greater Atlanta area; these companies are those " who have it in top gear. " 2021 marks the 26th year the publication has revealed the list.

According to the publication, "Only the fastest-growing private companies earn the powerful Pacesetter designation and the invaluable attention that goes with it."

To qualify for the 2021 Pacesetter Awards, businesses had to meet the following requirements:

- Be privately held

- Based in the metro Atlanta area

- Not be a subsidiary of another company

- Established before the first quarter of 2018

- Experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50%

- 2020 revenues must be between $1 million and $300 million

This year, the hour-long Pacesetter Awards ceremony will be virtual. Attendees can join from their homes or their offices. Tickets start at $35.

Other 2021 Pacesetter Award winners include Consume Media, Aventis Systems, Arkadios Capital, Impact Public Affairs, gusto!, and Propellant Media.

What Does The ABM Agency Do?

Led by DeCastro, The ABM Agency is a team of account-based marketing and demand generation specialists who utilize their SEO, PPC, content marketing, programmatic, marketing automation, and analytics expertise to provide impactful B2B digital marketing campaigns for large through enterprise-level organizations. The ABM Agency works with a range of clients across industries—SaaS, FinTech, MedTech, and manufacturing.

The agency's offerings include strategy, channel management, asset creation, tech stack integration, and reporting services for both account-based marketing and demand generation campaigns.

According to DeCastro, "We see our role as that of a partner. When we begin working with a new client, we aim to ingrain ourselves in their business, helping where they need it most, and advising and delivering guidance across our areas of expertise. Every company is unique; our goal is to provide a highly personalized level of service that seamlessly integrates into their current structure."

The ABM Agency's past and current clients include AssuranceAmerica, FLEETCOR, CENTEGIX, and Manhattan Associates.

DeCastro also serves as a thought-leader in the B2B digital marketing space, writing for B2B Marketing Magazine, Entrepreneur, and Thrive Global.

