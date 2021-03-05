Appointments open for Federally Supported COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Greensboro

Beginning today, eligible members of the public can make appointments online for a vaccine at the federally supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center in Greensboro at Four Seasons Town Centre

Appointments can be made online by visiting GSOmassvax.org Appointments may be scheduled by phone beginning Monday. Additional appointments will become available on Monday through our call center for those who are not able to access the web-based registration tool.

If you are in a currently eligible group, based on North Carolina’s vaccine prioritization, you will be able to make an appointment. North Carolina is currently providing vaccinations for people in Groups 1, 2 and 3, including frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, health care workers and long-term care residents, among others. Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

The COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center is located at Four Seasons Town Centre. The address is 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC. This site will help the state continue its effort to vaccinate more marginalized and underserved communities. The federal government will provide the center’s vaccine supply, which will be in addition to North Carolina’s weekly allotment from the Centers for Disease Control. It will operate seven days a week with the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day, with options for drive-thru service in the parking lot and service at an indoor clinic.

The site is organized and operated by the state, and staffed with mostly federal personnel, mainly from the Department of Defense. It will be supported with resources from Guilford County, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, to include the Division of Emergency Management and the North Carolina National Guard, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Support services will include logistics, information technology, data entry, emergency medical services and security.

Guilford County was selected for a vaccination site by FEMA and the CDC as an area with significant underserved or marginalized populations, using a range of criteria including the Centers for Disease Control Social Vulnerability Index (CDC SVI), historical COVID-19 community impacts and the current rate and pace of equitable community vaccinations.

To slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, continue to practice the 3 Ws - wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.