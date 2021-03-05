Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,918 in the last 365 days.

Montana Lottery, DOJ Team Up for Problem Gambling Public Information Campaign">

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Montana Lottery and Montana Department of Justice are partnering together to remind Montanans to “Keep It Balanced” in a new public information campaign.

Help is available at no cost to Montanans who need it through the non-profit Montana Council on Problem Gambling, which is also part of the public awareness campaign. The council funds outpatient treatment for problem gambling through contracts with over 20 providers in the state.

The Montana Lottery and the Justice Department’s Gambling Control Division have long partnered with the council for public awareness.

“The Montana Lottery has long been committed to responsible gaming,” said Bryan Costigan, interim Montana Lottery director. “We want Montanans to know that help is available to anyone who faces gambling addiction or who knows someone who does.”

“The Council’s priority is to promote awareness about problem gambling and the resources available to address it. We take pride in providing a full spectrum of counseling across the state including individual, family, and group settings. It can be difficult for individuals to recognize problem gambling and our goal is to heighten awareness in the community and ensure people have access to help,” said Brad Longcake, executive director for the Montana Council on Problem Gambling.

This year’s campaign features digital advertising at more than 1,100 Montana Lottery retail locations around the state, along with a social media campaign.

The warning signs of problem gambling include a preoccupation with gambling, a need to gamble with increasing amounts of money, and attempting to make up losses by additional gambling. Individuals who need help are encouraged to call the helpline at (888) 900-9979 or one of the Gamblers Anonymous hotlines available in Montana. For more information, visit http://www.mtproblemgambling.org/  or www.dojmt.gov/gaming.

You just read:

Montana Lottery, DOJ Team Up for Problem Gambling Public Information Campaign">

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.