Montana Lottery, DOJ Team Up for Problem Gambling Public Information Campaign">

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Montana Lottery and Montana Department of Justice are partnering together to remind Montanans to “Keep It Balanced” in a new public information campaign.

Help is available at no cost to Montanans who need it through the non-profit Montana Council on Problem Gambling, which is also part of the public awareness campaign. The council funds outpatient treatment for problem gambling through contracts with over 20 providers in the state.

The Montana Lottery and the Justice Department’s Gambling Control Division have long partnered with the council for public awareness.

“The Montana Lottery has long been committed to responsible gaming,” said Bryan Costigan, interim Montana Lottery director. “We want Montanans to know that help is available to anyone who faces gambling addiction or who knows someone who does.”

“The Council’s priority is to promote awareness about problem gambling and the resources available to address it. We take pride in providing a full spectrum of counseling across the state including individual, family, and group settings. It can be difficult for individuals to recognize problem gambling and our goal is to heighten awareness in the community and ensure people have access to help,” said Brad Longcake, executive director for the Montana Council on Problem Gambling.

This year’s campaign features digital advertising at more than 1,100 Montana Lottery retail locations around the state, along with a social media campaign.

The warning signs of problem gambling include a preoccupation with gambling, a need to gamble with increasing amounts of money, and attempting to make up losses by additional gambling. Individuals who need help are encouraged to call the helpline at (888) 900-9979 or one of the Gamblers Anonymous hotlines available in Montana. For more information, visit http://www.mtproblemgambling.org/ or www.dojmt.gov/gaming.