Tekbond, The Name You Can Trust in Adhesives, Is Now Available In The United States
Tekbond Super Glue now available at your local distributor.WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tekbond Super Glue one of the most popular super glues is now available in North America. It is recommended for adhesion that requires high cure speed and super strong strength. It is made of cyanoacrylate; it does not need any type of mixture, and cures quickly.
It is a line specially developed for a wide variety of applications and materials such as, wood, rubber, metal, paper, plastics, leather, ceramics, porcelain, and more. Available in five convenient sizes. Check with your local distributor and ask for Tekbond Super Glue.
Tekbond, a brand distributed by Norton | Saint-Gobain Abrasives, specializes in the production of adhesives, including super glue, sealants, thread lockers, and silicones. Tekbond offers products for home and commercial/industrial use and supports different market segments, including home building, construction, do-it-yourselfers, furniture, and automotive industries to name a few.
Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions, which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, and infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Craig Chaffee at 508-795-2774, or email at craig.j.chaffee@saint-gobain.com or our website: https://tekbondusa.com/
Or check out our new Tekbond Super Glue video at: https://youtu.be/m8ClTXBuMng
Watch for the launch of our full line of adhesives and sealants coming spring of 2021
Craig Chaffee
Norton Abrasives
+1 508-795-2774
craig.j.chaffee@saint-gobain.com
The Best Super Glue for Repairs - Tekbond Super Glue