Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of March 1
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses the need for Missouri lawmakers to consider tax cuts.
- Senator Brattin says this is a good time for the Missouri General Assembly to take a look at cutting taxes. Brattin-1-030421 (:29) Q: in Jefferson City.
- Senator Brattin adds this may be dependent upon when Missouri can fully reopen, following pandemic-related lockdowns. Brattin-2-030421 (:28) Q: can do this.
- Senator Brattin also says government must operate by spending the smallest amount of money possible. Brattin-3-030421 (:30) Q: here to do.
- Senator Brattin says he believes state spending should also be reduced. Brattin-4-030421 (:28) Q: extremely necessary one.