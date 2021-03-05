Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of March 1

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses the need for Missouri lawmakers to consider tax cuts.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name an select ‘Save Target As’:

Brattin-Podcast-030421  (2:54)  Q: extremely necessary one.

  1. Senator Brattin says this is a good time for the Missouri General Assembly to take a look at cutting taxes. Brattin-1-030421  (:29)  Q: in Jefferson City.
  2. Senator Brattin adds this may be dependent upon when Missouri can fully reopen, following pandemic-related lockdowns. Brattin-2-030421  (:28)  Q: can do this.
  3. Senator Brattin also says government must operate by spending the smallest amount of money possible. Brattin-3-030421  (:30)  Q: here to do.
  4. Senator Brattin says he believes state spending should also be reduced. Brattin-4-030421  (:28)  Q: extremely necessary one.

