Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,916 in the last 365 days.

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces New Director, Diane D. Miller

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.764 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced the addition of Diane D. Miller to the Boards of Directors of both the Company and the Bank, effective March 16, 2021.

“We are pleased and excited to have Ms. Miller join our Company. Her diverse background and experience will complement and strengthen our Boards,” said Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Miller is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wilcox Miller & Nelson, a human capital management and governance consulting firm. She has experience in audit, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, board governance, and corporate culture, and she has served on numerous corporate and non-profit boards, including boards of other financial institutions. Ms. Miller received her Bachelor’s degree in Applied Behavior Analysis from the University of the Pacific and her MBA in Marketing from Golden Gate University, and she holds a variety of certifications and designations.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California along the Interstate 5 corridor from Sacramento to Yreka and in the North Bay wine region. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.


Contact Information

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959

Primary Logo

You just read:

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces New Director, Diane D. Miller

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.