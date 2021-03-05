US14/16/20 single-lane closure planned for Cody tunnels on March 10

A single-lane traffic closure is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, at the tunnels west of Cody on US14/16/20.

"Lighting and structural inspections will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.," said Wyoming Department of Transportation district traffic engineer Jack Hoffman of Basin.

Traffic control during the single-lane closure will be handled by Cody's WYDOT maintenance crew.

Drivers are advised a 20 mph speed limit will be in place through the tunnels during the lighting and structural inspections, and traffic will be led through the tunnels by a pilot vehicle.

"Please turn on your headlights for safety when driving through the tunnels," Hoffman said.

For more information about this news release, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.