Changes Made to Public Land Duck Hunting, Blind Draw Procedures at TFWC Meeting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) approved several proposals by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for changes to public land duck hunting and blind draw procedures at its two-day meeting which concluded Friday at the Marriott of Cool Springs.

TWRA’s proposal for public land duck hunting is a significant effort to increase access for hunters statewide and retain traditional season-long, 60-day blind locations as offered currently. In addition to the 414 season-long blinds, there will be 52 hunt locations designated for quota hunts for 3, 4, or 7-day periods at a marked location or an Agency-built blind. There are no changes proposed to privately-owned/permanent registered blinds.

Other agenda items included a presentation on new research efforts beginning on wild turkeys to better evaluate implications of harvest and recent regulations changes. The goal is to gain information for future management decisions.

A review was given of the Agency’s marketing tactics and successes from 2020 that assisted in creating a record year for new license buyers and for getting more people involved in outdoor activities. The review featured some of the tactics that have been successful which include the CWD campaign, boat ramp geofencing, and targeted social media ads.

The commission recently established a Legacy Award. The inaugural winner is David Wright who has volunteered for years to help veterans get to go on hunts after serving. The award was established to show appreciation for service and dedication to the people and wildlife in Tennessee.

The Information Technology (IT) Division recognized its professional of the year. Michelle Ray received the IT Professional of the Year honor.

The TFWC elected its new officers for 2021-22. Jim Ripley (Kodak) will serve as chairman after serving as the vice-chair. Angie Box (Jackson) is the vice-chairman and Tommy Woods (Piney Flatts) is the secretary.

The meeting was also the final scheduled for five commissioners. Chairman Kurt Holbert (Decaturville), Dennis Gardner (Lebanon), Connie King (Clarksville), Tony Sanders (Hixon), and James Stroud (Dyersburg) were all recognized for their contributions.

---TWRA---