Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,918 in the last 365 days.

Land a Sweet Tech Job in LA and Party for Good New Perk from Recruiting for Good

Today is 4 3 2 1 the Perfect Day to Attend The Ultimate Now or Never Foodie Party #kickassforgood #partyforgood #4321forgood www.4321forgood.com

Today is 4 3 2 1 the Perfect Day to Attend The Ultimate Now or Never Foodie Party #kickassforgood #partyforgood #4321forgood www.4321forgood.com

#landsweetjob #kickass #partyforgood www.WePartyforGood.com

Looking for your next job, let us represent you to kickass & party for good #landsweetjob #kickass #partyforgood www.WePartyforGood.com

We Help Talented Tech Professionals Land Sweet Jobs...Kickass & Party for Good #landsweetjob #kickass #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Talented Tech Professionals Land Sweet Jobs...Kickass & Party for Good #landsweetjob #kickass #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good launches fun perk for tech professionals that are represented by the staffing agency; earn invites to fun foodie parties in Santa Monica.

Land a tech job in LA with Recruiting for Good...Earn invite to our next...Kickass & Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund value filled fun for the community thru rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and fun foodie parties.

Recruiting for Good is launching a fun foodie party perk for consultants and candidates who land jobs thru staffing agency in LA. Every month, a new party will be sponsored in Santa Monica. First One is on 4 3 2 1 The Perfect Day to Party for Good.

Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder says, "We are grateful for tech professionals who allow us to represent and help them land sweet jobs to use their talent for good. We look forward to serving you...Kickass and Party for Good!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Land a Sweet Tech Job in LA and Party for Good New Perk from Recruiting for Good

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.