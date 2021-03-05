Land a Sweet Tech Job in LA and Party for Good New Perk from Recruiting for Good
Today is 4 3 2 1 the Perfect Day to Attend The Ultimate Now or Never Foodie Party #kickassforgood #partyforgood #4321forgood www.4321forgood.com
Looking for your next job, let us represent you to kickass & party for good #landsweetjob #kickass #partyforgood www.WePartyforGood.com
Recruiting for Good launches fun perk for tech professionals that are represented by the staffing agency; earn invites to fun foodie parties in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good is launching a fun foodie party perk for consultants and candidates who land jobs thru staffing agency in LA. Every month, a new party will be sponsored in Santa Monica. First One is on 4 3 2 1 The Perfect Day to Party for Good.
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder says, "We are grateful for tech professionals who allow us to represent and help them land sweet jobs to use their talent for good. We look forward to serving you...Kickass and Party for Good!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn