SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. – IMVT, HSACU, HSAC, HSACW

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ: IMVT, HSACU, HSAC, HSACW) between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Immunovant, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had performed inadequate due diligence into Immunovant Sciences Ltd. prior to the merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues with IMVT-1401; IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating thyroid eye disease (TED) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA); the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401’s prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

