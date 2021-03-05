Soil Health Institute announces new agency of record, Rivers Agency, to further its mission

/EIN News/ -- Morrisville, NC, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Soil Health Institute (SHI), the global non-profit charged with safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils, is collaborating with Rivers Agency for its marketing and communications programs. After a competitive search for an agency of record, SHI selected Rivers to help the organization expand its impact as a primary resource for soil health science and information.

“Our vision is a world where farmers and ranchers grow quality food, fiber and fuel using soil health systems that sustain farms and rural communities, promote a stable climate and environment, and improve human health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Wayne Honeycutt, CEO of the Soil Health Institute. “Our research and education programs help growers adopt best practices for regenerative agriculture that increase profitability, build drought resilience, sequester carbon, and improve water quality. We’re thrilled to have Rivers Agency as our strategic partner to elevate our thought leadership and impact.”

SHI and Rivers got to work immediately, holding in-depth discovery sessions with SHI leadership and board members. From those interviews, goals were established and a marketing plan for 2021 was created. The marketing work began with the announcement and promotion of two web-based series aimed at helping farmers make measurable improvements towards sustainable practices.

Through a corporate partnership, a large study was conducted to assess, demonstrate and communicate the economics of soil health management systems. More than 100 farms were studied across nine states, which produced findings specific to different climates, soil types and growing conditions. Results of the study are being provided in fact sheets and webinars on a state-by-state basis, and these sessions are being promoted through media outreach and social media.

As part of the Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cotton project, conducted in partnership with a clothing brand and corporate foundations, SHI is presenting an eight-part series called the Cotton Farmer Showcase. Rivers designed email blasts and created social media posts to promote the webinars and drive registrations.

“We’ve done a lot of work to devise and implement a comprehensive strategy for advancing adoption of soil health systems,” said Sheldon Jones, chief operating officer, SHI. “Using the results of our team’s research and partnerships, we’ve seen countless growers adopt soil health systems that help them stay in business. It’s testimonials like these that make us passionate about getting the word out so more growers have the knowledge and resources they need to sustain their operations.”

A social media campaign and new tagline also were developed to reflect the importance of SHI’s work and mission: Enriching Soil, Enhancing Life.

“We need more growers, landowners, policymakers and consumers to understand how soil health affects every aspect of our lives—from water quality to our food supply,” said Lauren Rivers, founder and president of Rivers Agency. “With the new administration in Washington and its commitment to tackling climate change, we’re thrilled to help SHI seize this opportunity and lead the conversation about using soil health to combat the biggest challenge facing our environment — global warming.”

About the Soil Health Institute

The Soil Health Institute is a global non-profit with a mission to safeguard and enhance the vitality and productivity of soil through scientific research and advancement. We bring together leaders in soil health science and the industry to help farmers, ranchers and landowners adopt soil health systems that build drought resilience, stabilize yields and benefit their bottom line, all while benefiting the environment.

The Institute’s team of scientists, holding doctorates in various soil science and related disciplines, has developed highly effective soil health targets and standardized measurements to quantify progress at achieving regenerative and sustainable agricultural systems, and leads the cutting-edge fields of carbon sequestration and decoding the soil microbiome.

Healthy soils are the foundation for rejuvenating our land. Together, we can create a secure future for all, mitigate the effects of climate change, and help agriculture and organizations meet production and environmental goals at scale.

Visit soilhealthinstitute.org to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Rivers Agency

Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale.

We’re proud that our creative and web development work has earned accolades from the Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards, W3 Awards, and our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. But our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed your expectations.

To see our work or learn more, visit riversagency.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter and Instagram .

