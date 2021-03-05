Viper Networks Submits Updated Financials to OTC Markets and Expects to Announce New Partnerships, Projects and Projected Revenues soon

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted all required financials to OTC Markets for their 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, respectively, ending December 31st.



Additionally, the Viper Networks’ website has been updated and the Company expects to continue with further updates shortly featuring new products and functions; as the Company seeks to become fully compliant with the OTC Markets’ Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information.

The Company is also pleased to announce that a successful introduction was provided to the Community Advisory Board (CAG) and to the Porter Ranch neighborhood counsel safety committee this week. By the end of April or earlier, the Company will present their final Smart Air Quality monitoring system design to Los Angeles County officials.

The Company’s smart air quality monitoring system will be serving the community of Porter Ranch to monitor methane gas levels from the Aliso Canyon Gas Facility as a part of a $25 million health study for Los Angeles County.

And finally, shortly after the Company has officially gained ‘Current Status’ with OTC Markets, Viper Networks will commence the start of myriad announcements highlighting all corporate activities, including new partnerships and joint ventures (JV) and all current and upcoming projects and the projected revenues.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “Although our financial numbers over the last two years are quite limited. The anticipated or projected revenues for 2021, especially the third and fourth quarters; are as different as night and day. We are certainly living in exciting times and VPER shareholders should know that their Company is striving to be a global leader in positive change.”

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow twitter@vipernetworks.com

