Activia® Champions Gut Health For Women Everywhere Alongside New Mom and Self-Care Advocate Iskra Lawrence

Initiatives will provide accessible ways for women to prioritize their personal well-being and discover the gut-mind connection

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activia , the probiotic pioneer, is partnering with new mother and self-care advocate Iskra Lawrence to get loud about gut health and the impact it can have on our overall well-being. A long time Activia fan and someone working on her own gut health journey for years, Iskra is helping Activia activate enriching experiences designed to help women prioritize their mental and physical wellness.

The added societal and health pressures brought about by the pandemic have been a challenging adjustment for everyone. However, women are facing higher rates of burnout and stress when compared to men (source: Employee Benefit News ), at times having to contend with housework, caregiving and home education in addition to the demands of employers. As the first quarter of 2021 comes to a close, it’s unclear when this trend will change.

“Like many women, my health journey has been turbulent, and currently many of us are facing daily challenges--but we have to continue showing up for ourselves. That’s why I’m so excited to be a part of the mind and body experiences Activia and Hello Sunshine are hosting for women supporting gut health,” said Iskra. “I enjoy Activia yogurt regularly and it has always been a trusted brand for me. I’m beyond excited to help Activia provide women with simple practices they can incorporate into their daily routine, which support gut health, in this moment.”

Activia -- the #1 doctor recommended probiotic*, and the #1 gut health brand**-- believes that wellness starts within, and the brand is dedicated to providing empowering resources and experiences that can support women at any point in their wellness journey. Further, the brand has found a like-minded partner in Iskra Lawrence who relies on inner wellness to help address her mental and physical challenges brought about by becoming a new mom during a pandemic.

“We at Activia understand just how much your gut health can affect you mentally, emotionally and physically,” said Sonika Patel, Vice President of Marketing, Danone North America. “As probiotic experts, we know not all probiotics are equal. In addition to developing delicious yogurts with billions of probiotics, Activia is taking action for the bodies and minds of women this spring. Our partnerships with Iskra Lawrence and Hello Sunshine are designed to provide experiences that will equip women with the tools they need to help support a happy gut and a strong self.”***

It’s time to “Get Your Gut in Gear,” and as an advocate for self-care, Iskra is challenging women to focus on their inner wellness by signing up for Activia’s two-week “ Gut Health Challenge ”. Participants are encouraged to try Activia twice a day for two weeks, in order to understand how adding Activia yogurts into one’s daily routine, with its billions of probiotics, may help support their gut health.* Participants can also enter for a chance to win envy-worthy prizes, including a free supply of Activia.

Activia and Iskra invite women to attend two live, virtual sessions held in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Media Company Hello Sunshine and Fair Play author Eve Rodsky. The inaugural mind-focused event, ‘Break Out From The Burnout’ -- taking place March 18 -- will feature an interactive mental health workshop offering practices and resources to help alleviate stress ( register here ). In the coming months, body-focused event ‘Revitalize Your Routine’ will be held, offering stimulating discussion around the power of physical movement in helping to avoid burnout, along with energizing workout techniques. Attendees will have opportunities to win curated “Get Your Gut In Gear” essentials, and more.

Visit Activia.us.com or connect with us on Facebook.com/activia.usa , Instagram.com/activiau s , and Twitter.com/Activia for more information on Activia’s products, and wellness initiatives.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com . For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

