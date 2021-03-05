Achieve Body Sculpting Expansion To New Location Brings Innovative Procedure

Achieve Body Sculpting's New Scottsdale Location Achieve Body Sculpting

CoolSculpting and CoolTone, the FDA-cleared non-invasive body contouring solution, acclaimed for the many weight loss and muscle toning benefits

SCOTTSDALE , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body contouring is coming to Scottsdale, Arizona, and the company is bringing its innovative technology with them. Nearby citizens can now experience CoolSculpting and CoolTone methods to eliminate stubborn fat and tone muscles.

Scottsdale residents looking to get rid of those unwanted bulges from their bodies permanently can look forward to doing so locally. This business will be opening its new location in the Old Town area near Fashion Square Mall on March 5th, 2021. Their original and current place of business is in North Phoenix, Arizona. This company was started by Colleen McClure and her business partner and spouse, Stacey McClure, M.D. Stacey McClure is one of Arizona's top Orthopedic Surgeons.

This company provides a variety of services involving the contouring of your body. They focus on areas like the jawline, belly fat, and back fat. Their staff consists of experts with extensive medical backgrounds and have taken the hands-on training provided by CoolSculpting University. The main procedures used are CoolSculpting and CoolTone.

CoolSculpting is the process of using cryolipolysis to kill fat cells. Certified technicians freeze targeted fat cells, resulting in them dying and completely getting broken down by your body over a period of weeks. Pretty soon, locals in and near the Scottsdale, Arizona area can experience this procedure without having to travel too far out of town.

The process of CoolSculpting is becoming more and more popular. In less than two years, the utilization of this method has increased by around 76%. There are about 4,000 locations in the U.S. alone.

Another procedure this company uses is CoolTone. It focuses less on fat and more on muscles. What CoolTone uses is Magnetic Muscle Stimulation or MMS. It's also a non-invasive technique.

This method, like CoolSculpting, is FDA-cleared. CoolTone strengthens and tones the muscles. It applies to three main areas: the buttocks, stomach, and thighs. This body contouring procedure is recommended for those that want to increase their muscle tone.

The company's new location is not only another step forward for them but also these popular methods. "We're excited to open our new location in Scottsdale, so residents have access to state-of-the-art CoolSculpting® treatments, delivered in a welcoming, professional clinic that focuses all its expertise on giving you the body you've always wanted," says Colleen McClure, CEO. These procedures will open new opportunities for Scottsdale people looking for a noninvasive, more permanent body contouring option.

Those who are nervous about trying this process will be happy to know that certified technicians practice this method. "Our highly skilled team spend all their time carrying out body sculpting treatments; you won't find a more knowledgeable or experienced team than the staff at Achieve Body Sculpting," says McClure. Their staff is licensed and certified by CoolSculpting University.

