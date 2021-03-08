Suite Home Corporate Housing Welcomes David Rios, CCHP to Exciting New Role
David Rios, CCHP - Suite Home Director of Client Success
Rios joins the company as the Director of Client Success, managing Suite Home’s growing customer base in various marketsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite Home Corporate Housing Owner Jennifer Breen, CCHP is thrilled to announce the hire of David Rios, CCHP, who joins the team in a new role as the company’s Director of Client Success. A long-time veteran of the temporary housing industry, Rios is a natural fit for Suite Home, which continues to expand and grow into several markets.
Rios will work alongside the Suite Home sales & operational teams, discussing client needs and developing tailored solutions for customer relocation, intern and project requirements. He will continue to develop strong relationships with national property management companies and ownership groups, affording Suite Home the opportunity to continue to increase their temporary housing footprint.
“David is such an incredible addition to our team,” Breen said. “Controlling and managing our inventory is so crucial to customer success, and I know David understands that. I’m counting on him to advocate on behalf of our company and clientele to provide the best solutions at the highest quality level in any market.”
Headquartered in downtown Chicago, Suite Home has rapidly grown throughout the Midwest and in recent years, has seized on both national and global client opportunities. Breen continued, “It is extremely flattering that our clientele trusts the Suite Home team so much that they have asked us to streamline their guest experience and work everywhere for them. We do not take that for granted and we hired David to oversee the customer experience into these additional markets.”
Suite Home prides itself on its boots-on-the-ground mentality and operational focused background, and will set up inventory as needed for clientele, or work with vetted, trusted partners in markets. Rios will jump in to oversee and expand this extreme vetting process.
“I am beyond excited to join such a well respected,established, woman-owned company. I’ve always admired Suite Home’s ability to see and meet the unrecognized needs of every client and guest. Not just through amazing service but also through a diverse range of property management relationships through-out the Midwest,” said Rios. “I’m thrilled to join the Suite Home Corporate Housing team and apply my range of experience and customer success practices to expand the brand even further.”
Please join us in welcoming Rios to the team, and do not hesitate to reach out to him with information about your company or property. He can be contacted at drios@suitehomechicago.com or 312-638-0891.
About Suite Home Corporate Housing
Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms. . The units are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all the housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home staff strives to provide guests a "home away from home" experience, and are equipped to handle large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.
Suite Home is a member of Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), a professional trade association exclusively dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers. The company also has their CHPA Company Accreditation and maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In 2017, Suite Home won the CHPA “Company of the Year” Award, and the 2020 “Best Philanthropic or Community Program” recognizing their contributions to the Chicago Furniture Bank. Suite Home Owner Jennifer Breen is a certified Corporate Housing Professional (CCHP) and Chairman of the Corporate Relocation Council (CRC). Breen also sits on the Corporate Action Network (CAN) for Move for Hunger. The company is a WBE-Certified Woman Owned Business, certified by the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) in Chicago. Business Development Manager Matthew Tobel, CCHP, is President of the Wisconsin Employment Relocation Council (WiERC). To learn more about Suite Home Corporate Housing, please contact the company headquarters at (312) 638-0891, email sales@suitehomechicago.com or visit https://www.suitehomechicago.com.
