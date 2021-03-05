Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (4 March 2021)

Twenty one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, twenty patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (6), Om-Hajer (4), Goluj (4), Ali Ghidir (4), and Agordat (2), in Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central (3), and Gash Barka (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,388 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2,913.