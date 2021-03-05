Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ELLUFA Launches a New Blockchain Initiative that Harnesses the Collective Power of a Community to Create Economic Value

/EIN News/ -- QRENDI, Malta, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELLUFA International, a leading player in the field of blockchain and digital technologies announced the debut of its blockchain-based initiative, which leverages on Smart Contracts, Big Data and the collaborative economy to build a strong and vibrant community capable of creating synergies while supporting sustained growth and development of a comprehensive ecosystem.

Through the establishment of a comprehensive ecosystem that is supported by a strong and vibrant community, ELLUFA seeks to shift the balance of power within conventional economic and financial systems from institutions and Wall Street giants to that of the average person.

The ELLUFA initiative aims to build this strong and vibrant community incrementally through various platforms and strategies. These include the adoption of an innovative affiliate marketing system to establish a pioneer community and the eventual establishment of its very own e-commerce platform, ELLU-Chain.

The ELLU-Chain will be a platform that is capable of connecting merchants and consumers worldwide through blockchain technology and its affiliate system. Equipped with a highly secured cryptocurrency wallet and secured payment system, this would enable merchants and consumers to deal at ease and connect smoothly in a trusted manner.

Additionally, ELLUFA also aims to address issues such as accessibility to various opportunities, safety and transparency through its unique “Unicorn Compass” and extensive application of Blockchain and Smart Contract technology in its operations, which would optimize efficiency as well as enhance safety and transparency in business transactions.

This advanced blockchain initiative will involve the building of a comprehensive ecosystem and an extensive community which would onboard significant not only users but also industry participants to ensure stable, sustainable growth.

