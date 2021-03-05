Immune Regulation Announces Rebranding to Revolo Biotherapeutics, Reflecting a Revolutionary Approach to Resetting the Immune System to Treat Autoimmune and Allergic Diseases

/EIN News/ -- -- Plans to initiate four Phase 2 trials in second half of 2021--



-- Exploring additional autoimmune and allergic disease indications for portfolio candidates --

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Regulation today announced it is rebranding as Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio”). The new brand, which will be implemented immediately, comes ahead of the advancement of the Company’s drug candidates into five clinical programs, including four Phase 2 trials.

The new brand better reflects the Company’s revolutionary approach to developing therapies that reset the immune system with the goal of achieving superior long-term disease remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. Revolo Bio’s drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, have already demonstrated efficacy and safety in both preclinical and human studies while preventing the unwanted effects of chronic immune suppression. Revolo Bio will advance ‘1805 through two Phase 2 trials for patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and for patients with non-infectious uveitis. Additionally, Revolo Bio is advancing a Phase 2 trial of ‘1104 for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 allergen sensitivity study. In addition, Revolo Bio recently initiated an additional Phase 1 study of ‘1104 designed to evaluate the safety of ascending doses in healthy volunteers to support future Phase 2 clinical trials.

“Revolo Biotherapeutics reflects our focused mission to reset the immune system to achieve long-term disease remission of autoimmune and allergic disease,” said Jonathan Rigby, Group Chief Executive Officer of Revolo Biotherapeutics. “We are advancing four Phase 2 clinical programs with multiple near-term readouts occurring, and we believe that the unique, disease-agnostic mechanisms of action of our drug candidates creates vast optionality across multiple indications. Our team of successful industry professionals and immunology and allergic disease experts is rapidly growing to include more dedicated revolutionizers ready to support our upcoming milestones.”

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system by preventing the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and is entering clinical development for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is entering clinical development for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

