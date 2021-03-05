Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:



The first conference will be the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is taking place March 9-10, 2021. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this conference and a pre-recorded corporate overview presentation by Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus, will be available to play on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 9.





The second conference will be the 33rd Annual Roth Virtual Conference, which is taking place March 15-17, 2021. Dr. Miller will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT on Tuesday, March 16 and the Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. In addition, a pre-recorded corporate overview presentation by Dr. Miller will be made available beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021.



A webcast of the presentations and the fireside chat noted above will be available via the investor relations section of the Corvus website and replays will be available for 90 days following the events.



About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

