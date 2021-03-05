Tunelf Launched Amatune Music Converter to Download Amazon Music
The high-anticipated Tunelf Amatune Music Converter is newly released to help users convert Amazon Music to MP3, WAV, AAC, etc. for offline listening with ease.HONG KONG, CHINA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tunelf, a leading company in multimedia software, has officially unveiled Amatune Music Converter, a powerful and professional music converter for Amazon Music users to download and convert songs, albums, and playlists from Amazon Music to several popular audio formats. The tool is compatible with both the Windows and Mac operating systems.
Tunelf Amatune Music Converter is the most professional-grade and uber-popular software that can handle the conversion of Amazon music format at a faster speed. With this program, users can download songs from both Amazon Prime Music and Music Unlimited and convert them to six popular audio formats, including MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, M4A, and M4B so that users can play Amazon Music on any device or player without limits.
Adopting an advanced decryption technology, Tunelf Amatune Music Converter can ensure lossless output audio quality after conversion so that you can have a great listening experience. The tool can save Amazon Music with retaining ID3 tags information like the name of the artist, track title, album, track number, and genre. Thus, it would be easy for users to filter through their music files.
In addition, unlike the traditional music recorder and other Amazon Music converters on the market, Tunelf supports directly handling the download and conversion of Amazon Music in the background. So, you can keep listening to music while downloading and converting your required music tracks. Furthermore, it’s not required to install the Amazon Music app, and you can access Amazon Music tracks within the program.
Tunelf technical team is constantly dedicated to test, upgrade, and refine the program so as to offer users the best music converting experience. Tunelf program can work well on Windows and Mac computers. You can choose the version according to your operating system. And if you have any questions, you can get free technical support at any time.
Tunelf Amatune Music Converter is now available for both Windows and Mac systems, and you can directly access Amazon’s catalog within the program without installing the Amazon Music app. All users who have an Amazon Prime account or subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can get it from Tunelf official website at the price of $14.95 per month or get a one-time purchase at the price of $59.95.
About Tunelf
Tunelf Studio, a professional multimedia software developer, aims to provide users with easy-to-use yet professional audio solutions, such as Amazon Music Converter, Spotify Music Converter, Audio Converter, and so on. Now more and more users from around the world choose to use those programs developed by Tunelf. Also, the company earns a great reputation from customers. For bring better experience to all customers, the company will continue to develop the best products.
