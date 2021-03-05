Bridgestone Joins The Valuable 500 Movement to Promote Inclusion and Opportunity for People with Disabilities

Bridgestone pledges support for the global movement that aims to put disability inclusion on the business leadership agenda.

The partnership aligns with a respect for diversity that is outlined in Bridgestone's Global CSR commitment and Global Human Rights Policy.

The commitment connects to Bridgestone's initiatives to address social issues and its role as a Worldwide Paralympic Partner.

Tokyo (March 5, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has joined The Valuable 500, a global movement that is committed to making disability inclusion a greater part of the business leadership agenda. Through this partnership, Bridgestone and other top companies around the world are committing to help build and promote a society that realizes the value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities.

The Valuable 500 was launched by social entrepreneur Caroline Casey at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2019 and is based on the belief that inclusive businesses shape inclusive societies. The movement encourages leaders to innovate their businesses to capitalize on the currently unrealized value people with disabilities can generate for business, society, and the economy. Companies around the world that agree with the goals of this movement are invited to join, and the movement targets a membership of 500 companies.

"Bridgestone is committed to providing value to society and our customers as a sustainable solutions company, and strives for supporting individual through its business and innovation," said Shu Ishibashi, Global Chief Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. "The Valuable 500 shares our belief that integrating people with different experiences, skills and perspectives adds to the value of a business and a community, and we are proud to join them on this journey. Through this initiative, Bridgestone will further strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion." In joining "The Valuable 500," Bridgestone will strengthen its following initiatives;