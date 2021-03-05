Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2020 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2020) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Publications / 2021 Publications” section.

The full 2020 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) later in March 2021.

Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

