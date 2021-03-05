Aprifood | Dried Apricot Producer and Exporter in Malatya
Aprifood agricultural industry limited was found in the year 1995 with the sole objective to produce high-quality apricots for the masses. It was founded by Mr. Fikret IMIR who is currently the chairman of the company. The brand's whole and sole purpose are to produce very high-grade Malatya Dried Apricots which are already famous for their international quality and standards to the present world market. Aprifood produce Dried Apricots , Sun Dried Apricots , Diced Dried Apricots .
Having decades of experience in hand, the company continues to produce apricots in Malatya in quality-oriented work performed by an experienced team. All the products that are manufactured by Aprifood Agricultural Industry Limited come in accordance with TS 485 standards following both US AND EU norms. Furthermore, the company is Kosher , ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 22000 , A grade BRC certificated
Overall Quality Policy Of Aprifood Agricultural Industry Limited
In the current competitive scenario, all the customer expectations and demands are continuously deepening and changing. In order to meet all these criteria, Aprifood industry has come with several steps and ideas.
• In the very first place, the company is working hard to meet the end needs of its customers continuously on time.
• The company is following developments and innovations closely and is also trying to keep hygiene conditions under control.
• In order to strengthen its position all the way to the top, the brand is striving to improve its services, products, and the overall effectiveness of the quality management systems.
• The company also undergoes continuous training in order to create a team spirit and improve the personal talents of the employees by also benefitting them in the best effective way.
The Formation, Method, And Processing Of Dried Apricots By Aprifood Agricultural Industry Limited
All our Dried Apricots are produced organically in the Malatya region of Turkey. One of the key features that distinguish their products from their competitors is the wonderful aroma and the sweet taste. All the Apricots of Aprifood industries are usually harvested in the month of July and once done they are further filled in crates and are placed in different treatment chambers in order to get sulfurized.
Then these the harvested apricots are exposed to sulfur dioxide fumes helping in further purification from harmful bacterias and insects. Moreover, all the apricots that absorb sulfur fumes have a nice appearance in yellow and light orange color.
After conducting all these processes the apricots then undergoes natural resting under the sun for approximately three to four days. Once done, the seeds of these apricots are manually extracted by the factory employees. Then these dried apricots are further ready to be processed and to be marketed by the villagers.
All the raw products of the company are purchased directly from the farmers and undergo strict quality control and workmanship.
Finally, all the processed apricots are subjected to a final check by the company's food engineers and are put into durable and robust cardboard boxes that are suitable for transportation. Being one of the largest Dried Apricots Exporters in the country Aprifood maintains strict hygiene protocols and the products are packed in polystyrene packages covered with film stretch.
Ertugrul Evliyaoglu
