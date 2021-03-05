A.J. MacQuarrie Launches Keep Going Media To Help Entrepreneurs Spark Growth
After recovering from a "huge business failure," A.J. MacQuarrie announces the launch of Keep Going Media, his new business development and marketing agency.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Want to start a business but not quite sure where to begin? Former KarmaBox Vending CEO A.J. MacQuarrie has the solution with his new company in the marketing and consulting space called Keep Going Media. After growing KarmaBox to a $4 million company with the help of simple yet effective marketing strategies, MacQuarrie was forced into a $1.5 million bankruptcy due to extremely rapid growth and a flawed business model that yielded no profitability. This is essentially what became his driving force to launch Keep Going Media. MacQuarrie comments, “I realized that who I was to the core in business was a marketer. That’s what contributed to the success of KarmaBox (and the failure). I know I can help others achieve success through this skill set that, for whatever reason, comes very naturally to me. That is why I started Keep Going Media.”
Keep Going Media is a new business development agency focusing on digital marketing services, online educational programs, and free resources. These marketing services can help you with brand identity, content marketing, social media, and telephone sales. The first 3 online programs currently available on their website include Cloud Productions, The Setback Advantage, and The Marketing Evaluation. Cloud Productions helps with virtual meeting and presentation setup in addition to offering live producing services. The Setback Advantage is the title of A.J. MacQuarrie’s upcoming book and current YouTube Series, it also includes an online academy set up in a mini-course format that you’ll be sure to finish. The Marketing Evaluation is a $97 scorecard that will analyze the current standing of your marketing efforts.
Keep Going Media’s website was officially launched on February 18, 2021 with a video from MacQuarrie encouraging people to get started if entrepreneurship is a path they’d wish to explore. He says in the video that now is the best time to get started. You can book a call with him directly on his calendar on the company website. To learn more about Keep Going Media, please visit http://www.keepgoingmedia.com. Follow KGM on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. You can also connect with A.J. MacQuarrie directly on LinkedIn and Instagram.
