Fish and Game to offer wolf trapper education classes in Coeur d'Alene

The Panhandle Region will be offering two wolf trapper education classes on April 4. Please keep in mind that April 4 is Easter. Classes will be a total of four hours will be limited to 20 students to allow for physical distancing.

Registration for the class is available online by visiting the online registration page or by visiting any Fish and Game office . No walk-in registration will be allowed.

Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend a wolf trapper education class prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education.

For more information call the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.